Rudy Giuliani helps sell North Texas homes

FARMERS BRANCH -- By day Rudy Giuliani may spend his time working for the president’s legal team but by night – he sells houses in North Texas.

That’s right. The former mayor of New York and longtime Trump confidant may be making headlines for not really towing the Trump company line when it comes to Stormy Daniels, but when it comes to selling houses…he may be the key. Or at least his name is.

Giuliani made the stop in Farmers Branch to help Megatel Homes get their reported billion dollar Mercer Crossing development just north of I-635 noticed.

So if you’re interested in a future house in this area, give Giuliani a call. Cause he’s one person who may not wanna keep his day job.