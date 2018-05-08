Pothole of the Day is ‘Down on Main Street’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no hiding today's pothole.

With apologies to rocker Bob Seger, it's "Down on Main Street."

It's on east main in Dallas at Peak Street.

"Potholes are just part of life and they get worse all the time," Patricia Ridgley said.

Patricia's been hitting the potholes all over* town.

"Does Dallas have a pothole problem? Yes! There's no doubt in my mind," Ridgley said.

And she wants the city to do something about it.

"When I do a big bump on my axle, I'm thinking I wish we could put some city monies into that," Ridgley said.

So come on, Dallas. Get with it! Fix the potholes on Main street and all over town.

Is there a Pothole that's giving you a bumpy commute? Tell us about it on our Facebook page. It could be our next Pothole of the Day.