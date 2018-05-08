Morning Hope: How North Texas Food Bank reaches beyond DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The impact the North Texas Food Bank has in the fight against hunger is reaching communities far beyond the DFW area. NTFB is a hunger-relief charity in Dallas that serves 13 counties, from Oklahoma to Rockwall.

Last year alone, the organization provided 70,000,000 meals to Texans. And with the help of 34,000 volunteers, they were able to provide meals to the ones in need.

"Our vision is to create a hunger-free and healthy North Texas. We do that by providing access to nutritious food, through a feeding network of partner agencies -- names that you all would know, like Salvation Army, Dallas Catholic Charities," NTFB's Anna Kuriam says.

At 190,000 meals per day, it takes an army to sort and pack the food at the North Texas Food Bank's southwest warehouse.

If you are interested in helping out, you can donate money to the organization; just $1 can provide three meals to people in need.

You can also help by donating healthy food, volunteering, or simply being a voice and spreading the word.

You can learn more here at NTFB.org/learn-more.