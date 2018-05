Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - A new city ordinance in Mesquite will prohibit the tethering of dogs unless its owner is physically present where the dog is at.

Owners cannot leave their dogs chained up outside unless the dogs are in view of the owner at all times. Dogs must also have access to water & shelter and a strong fence that can prevent them from escaping.

The new ordinances goes into effect July 1. Pet owners could be charged fines up to $500 for violating the ordinance.