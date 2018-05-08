‘It is part of our son’: Father of fallen Marine asks for help finding son’s American flag

YAKIMA, Wa. – A Washington state father is hoping to locate his fallen Marine son’s American flag after it was stolen from his truck.

Shawn Marceau told KPTV his truck was broken into in Yakima, Washington and inside was an American flag that belonged to his son, Joe, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Marceau said his son’s entire platoon signed the flag, including two other fallen soldiers.

“The significance to anybody is really nothing, but to us, it is so personal because it’s their last signatures in their lives,” said Marceau. “And I think that is what makes it so important to us. It is part of our son and he had it there with him when he was killed”

Marceau hopes someone will find the flag and return it and said there will be no questions asked if returned.