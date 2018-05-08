Indiana man arrested after drunkenly mowing neighbor’s yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, IN -- Life may be a highway for most, but for at least one man, "life" is a front yard!

An Indiana man was arrested for drinking and driving after having a few too many brewskis.

But he wasn't driving a car! He was driving a lawn mower in his neighbor's yard!

Apparently, 46-year old Barry Ridge was arrested after a neighbor called the police, saying Ridge moseyed onto his yard with his riding lawn mower and started cutting the grass!

Ridge had taken off down the street after the neighbor told him to get off his property.

When police caught up with Ridge, his alcohol level was .189, which is more than twice the legal limit!

Certainly not something you hear everyday, that is, unless you're neighbors with Ridge! He's been arrested not once, not twice, but three times for being hammered on a mower!

One time, he was busted for making a ruckus in a Kroger parking lot and charged with an OWI, or operating while intoxicated.

Moral of the story: don't text and drive, don't drink and drive, don't drink and mow, etc.

Just don't combine driving with anything regardless of whether you're on the road or the grass.