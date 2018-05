Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Take a look at the video above -- anyone look familiar? Fort Worth police are looking for these suspects.

Police say they broke into a pickup truck, stole some credit cards that were inside, and then used them at two different Walmart stores in Fort Worth.

The suspect in the black shirt has been identified, but police need your help identifying the other two, who are known as 'Jake' and 'Juan.'

If you recognize them, contact the Fort Worth police.