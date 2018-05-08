For underpaid teachers, Appreciation Week deals are a big deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- It's National Teacher Appreciation Week, and Tuesday marked National Teacher Appreciation Day.

If you think doubling down on the appreciation is unnecessary, you ain't a teacher! For those struggling to make financial ends meat due to low salaries and/or paying out of their own pockets for classroom supplies, the annual deals offered by businesses during this official appreciation period are a welcome relief, and businesses are happy to help.

"We just really care about our community and pouring into the community, and we know that our teachers have that same heartbeat," says Louis Murillo, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A's Northwest Highway location in Dallas. "So we wanted to take a chance to encourage our teachers today by offering them a free chicken sandwich at our Chick-fil-A. We'll have hundreds of teachers come through all day long."

Hopefully one day state governments will show some appreciation of their own and provide better funding for education! (And just because some states pay teachers more doesn't necessarily mean they're better off if the cost of living there is higher.)