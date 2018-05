Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - You're looking at the future of transportation, well, technically, the future is now.

That's right, the city of Frisco will be one of the firsts to roll out their new self driving cars to satisfy your transportation needs.

But, before the city gets these autos out on the streets, they're jump-starting a pilot program by the end of the year.

You know, you can never be to sure until you test-drive these babies.

Okay so, what's next? Flying cars?