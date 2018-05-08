2018 Met Gala fashion: Hallelujah or what the hell?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- As in year's past, the 2018 Met Gala was full of the glitz, the glam, and the fashion!

This year's wardrobe theme ran on the more, um, religious side?

these black queens killed it at #metgala ✨ pic.twitter.com/rZZwOmOAd8 — relatable black girl (@blkgirlsrelate) May 8, 2018

One reporter asked Ariana Grande if she was the Sistene Chapel. The singer responded, "I'm the back wall of the Sistene Chapel. I'm the last judgement. Technically I came along 20 plus years later, but I am where Christ decides who goes to heaven and who goes to hell."

It seemed like every celebrity was dressed in their Sunday best! Complete with crowns, head dresses, and everything in between, which the interwebs was not on board with.

If the met gala theme was based around any other religion, people would be crying cultural appropriation. Just sayin 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bāssá King Allen (@Debar_Graph) May 8, 2018

The one thing everyone could agree on was New England Patriot Quarterback Tom Brady's outfit choice. People said he looked more like a bullfighter, a Bond villain, he belonged in a mariachi band, the memes are endless!

A really bad Bond villain comes to mind. The Golden Goat? — Ambrose (@denverfog) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady came straight from mariachi band practice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Xll1BqGBqu — Patriot With Thoughts And Prayers 🇺🇸🤔🙏 (@drfishtaco) May 8, 2018

One guy even said the five time Superbowl champ looked "like a missing prince from Wakanda."

this is the most disappointing thing Tom Brady has done since he fumbled in the superbowl against the glorious philadelphia eagles — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) May 8, 2018

Aside from Brady's apparent fashion faux paux, the question still remains: do these fashion choices make you say hallelujah, or what the hell?