Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac hamburger

A 64-year-old Wisconsin man has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac and not only has lived to tell the tale, but claims low cholesterol and "perfect" blood pressure.

As the Fond du Lac Reporter reports, Don Gorske ate his first Big Mac in 1972 at the same McDonald's where he chowed down his 30,000th, and he's only missed about eight days in between.

That includes a 1982 day in which a snowstorm shut down the restaurant, as well as the day his mom died in 1998.

"She requested I not eat a Big Mac on the day she died, in remembrance of her," he says.

Gorske says he has OCD, which has led him to catalog thousands of receipts, wrappers, and containers over the course of more than four decades. And he doesn't appear to be suffering for his cause: Ellen DeGeneres had his cholesterol checked in 2003 and came up with 140, and he's run a marathon—with Big Mac No. 21,387 in hand.

After consuming No. 30,000, he took one for the road.

"Maybe I’ll be eating it when I catch myself on the news, who knows?" he says.

