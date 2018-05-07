What the evidence suggests REALLY happened at the University of Florida graduation

GAINESVILLE, FL — Another day – and another situation that’s got a whole bunch of people hot and bothered. And once again, the claim is racism.

This time – aimed at the University of Florida, after video shot at Saturday’s graduation ceremony of an official *forcibly ushering* students off the stage *for dancing*went viral.

Initially – the evidence presented in the tweet below seems clear, with the user, Chris, writing, “Somebody please find out this employee’s name! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them.”

UF Twitter 🗣🗣 Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

However, the claim of racism takes a back seat when videos – like this one – start to surface. The video below clearly shows a white woman being pushed off stage.

And then there’s this collage of a whole bunch of students being pushed aside:

Here is a collage I made, showing the staff member at UF dealing with students of all races who are showboating on stage. The more elaborate the celebration, the more firmly he deals with the students. This is not a case of racism, folks. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/BC0Alq9CpH — Greg Tomlin (@TomlinMedia) May 7, 2018

Now it seems that if anyone tried to take their time to gloat in their accomplishment of graduating – they were forcibly pushed away.

The school’s president, Kent Fuchs (no, it’s pronounced like “fox”), tweeted out an apology saying, “During one of this weekend`s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved.”

He also spoke at a ceremony on Sunday:

“I want you all, our students, to know that we’ve changed that practice. And we also want each one of you to know that we celebrate you.”

So racism doesn’t seem to be a factor – at least with the evidence now out there. Instead, it’s a bad policy used to speed up the ceremony. A policy that the University of Florida has already gotten rid of.