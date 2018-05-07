Twins born on May 4th named Luke and Leia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The force is strong with a brand new pair of Utah twins..

Rowan Luke and Kai Leia were born to proud parents of Kendall and Ross Robbins. The couple chose to induce labor on May the 4th, also known as star wars day.

"We found out we were having a boy and a girl; we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia," Kendall Robbins said. "At least for their middle names."

"As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were may the 4th babies, it was like, all right if they are born on may the 4th, that's happening," Ross Robbins said.

The baby's names aren't the only way Star Wars is being incorporated into their young lives. Their nursery is also themed after the beloved franchise.