Rowlett father kills son and himself in murder-suicide, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROWLETT, TX -- The life of a young boy was cut short when he was killed by his father.

According to the Dallas Morning News police found the two bodies inside a Rowlett home yesterday morning.

They say 40 year old Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores shot his 11 year old son, James Gonzales, before killing himself.

Police say the father admitted to the crime in a phone call to his wife. The two had been arguing about marital issues that night.

She was the one who called 911 and told police her husband shot her stepson and then killed himself with her on the phone.

Officials say the fathers body was found in the entryway of the home and the boy was in a bedroom. No one else was inside the house at the time.

Family and friends gathered at Kenwood heights park in Rowlett for a candlelight vigil honoring James last night.