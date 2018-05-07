Rockwall fire turns out to be murder-suicide cover-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWALL -- A Rockwall home went up in flames at the crack of dawn.

ROCKWALL - "The neighbors were reporting a fire that had occured at the location. Fire arrived to find an active fire scene and when they went inside, they found the bodies of two deceased people; adults," Rockwall Police Sgt. Aaron McGrew said.

Fears were heightened after a young child seemed to be missing.

"There were some concerns that a child that lived at the location was not immediately located. They did locate the child safe a short time after," Sgt. McGrew said.

The drama didn't end there.

Police now suspect that this may not have been an accident.

According to investigators, the fire appears to be set to cover up a murder-suicide involving a husband and wife; Texas A&M Commerce Assistant Professor Yoon Duk Kim and her husband Hyun Seop Lee.

Police say Lee killed his wife just before turning the gun on himself and setting their home on fire.

Their daughter is now in child protective services while investigators try to figure out why it all happened.