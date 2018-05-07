Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano keeps residents from homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Go now."

That's what residents on Hawaii's big island are being urged to do. The emergency alert coming on their phones.

Warning of an eleventh crack opening up near the Kilauea volcano.

Lava was still erupting from the volcano this morning destroying at least 26 homes in the area. Some evacuated residents were able to return briefly on Sunday to retrieve belongings. None are sure how long they'll be gone or even if they'll have a home to return to once it's all over.

"Tears, lot of tears," Hawaiian resident Steve Gebbie said. "Saying goodbye to my house.. you know, I can do that right now but it's just, I'm a blue collared man and I worked for my house and now my house might be gone. So, that's just devastating."

Officials say toxic gas and steam continue to burst through the opening of the volcano and those cracks in the ground.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the sulfur dioxide gas is at deadly levels in some parts.

Making matters worse, the times says there have been more than one thousand earthquakes just in the past week near the volcano.