Cracks in windshield makes Jet Blue Airlines pilot detour landing

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's happened again! Another airline had to be diverted Sunday due to a shattered windshield.

The jet blue flight was headed to Tampa when it made a detour to Fort Lauderdale after cracks in the windshield forced the pilot to take action.

According to social media posts, a flight attendant tried to calm any worries by saying that the passengers were never in any grave danger. He also said that this issue has occurred before.

This latest incident comes less than a week after a Southwest window cracked, forcing an emergency landing.