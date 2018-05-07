Take 33: Best-selling author Jonathan Jones encourages Millennials to speak their success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The road to success isn't an easy one, but best-selling author, Tedx speaker and podcast host, Jonathan Jones, is helping Millennials realize their potential by speaking their success into existence.

"Millennials are the generation that gets beat up," Jonathan says, "Millennials are the generation that gets talked down upon. But I believe that we're one of the most impactful as well as the most educated generations."

Speaking at Tedx Kids@SMU, many schools and universities throughout the Metroplex and at conferences, Jonathan lives to see people have their "light bulb moment" and see them come alive because they've identified what they're passionate about.

He's also released a self-help book entitled, PROCESS: 14 Surprisingly Simple Behaviors to Skyrocket Millennials to Success, that's become an Amazon best-seller. The book reflects on forgiving, being thankful, educated and faithful, principles he believes can help anyone in their journeys.

"These 14 behaviors apply to Millennials, but even outside of the Millennial population. Because it's a self-help book it causes you to self-reflect, and it directly applies to whomever."

Jonathan also has a podcast, Speak Your Success, that focuses on entrepreneurial and self help topics.

"I want to add value regarding self help strategies providing motivation in addition to giving life application because I want people to have some ready-to-use, tangible, either instruction or step, that they can take time to really reflect and then to see the value in their own lives."