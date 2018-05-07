Bank of America will fund assault rifle maker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is Bank of America going back on its word?

That's the question many of you are wondering following a new development.

Bank of America is planning to provide critical financing to Remington Outdoor, a company that makes assault style rifles. This comes just weeks after the bank said it would stop financing military style firearms for civilians.

According to court documents, Bank of America is contributing $43.2 million to a lending package funded by seven banks which will help put Remington back on its feet after a bankruptcy filing.

That lending package was agreed to in March before Bank of America changed its policy to stop helping companies that make assault style weapons.

Bank of America hasn't commented, but experts say withdrawing from the deal would hurt its reputation for standing by its lending agreements or even open it up to lawsuits.