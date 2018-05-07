ATMOS finds more gas leaks in NW Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- More gas leaks in Northwest Dallas.

Several homes are without gas while ATMOS replaces pipes after leaks were detected over the weekend.

According to the Dallas Morning News, gas service was shut off to about 45 homes in the 32 and 33 hundred block of Darvany and Kinkaid drives.

The leaks were found while ATMOS was doing a routine check up in the area. No homes were evacuated.

Officials say it could take up to a week to replace the pipes.

The new outages are about a mile from where a house exploded killing a 12-year-old girl back in February.