DALLAS-- Actor, singer, photographer, and author Keegan Allen stopped by NewsFix to spill all the secrets from his new book, Hollywood: Photos and Stories from Forverland. Most of us know him as Toby from Pretty Little Liars, but now that the TV series is over he's been working on his photography skills. Keegan's new book shows the good, bad, and always weird city through his lens. In this edition of #5Fixes Keegan shares how important his camera is --among other "fixes" in life.
#5Fixes with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Keegan Allen
