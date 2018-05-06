The Girls Scouts are taking over the STEM world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- The Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas known for building girls with courage, confidence and character are making their mark in the science world.

This weekend the Girl Scouts opened a new STEM center, a one of a kind place for the girls to put their skills and knowledge to work.

The new campus will offer some wide range of unique activities combining technology, engineering and math education just to name a few. The girls had first hand experience flying drones, building robots and walking new trails. They aren't the only ones excited for this new center.

"The STEM center of excellence was really designed to help girls enter the STEM professional pipeline to get them excited about STEM careers and its going to change their lives forever and that's what really Girl Scouts is all about, is building girls of courage confidence and character who make the world a better place." Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas said.

And the new camp couldn't come at a better time.

"Years from now theirs going to be more than a million STEM job available and not enough people to fill that. We want our girls to be in that STEM pipeline and ultimately be ready to be hired for those jobs."

Just like Beyonce says who run the world? Girls!