Former Redskins cheerleaders speak out against claims topless modeling claims

NEW YORK, NY-- The Redskins cheerleader controversy heats up as former squad members say the topless modeling claims aren't exactly true.

In interviews with the New York Times, five women said, during a trip to Costa Rica in 2013, they were asked to pose topless or in body paint while male sponsors for the team looked on.

They also claimed nine girls were pimped out when asked to serve as personal escorts for the guys at a nightclub. Former team captains Rachel Gill and Charo Bishop made an appearance on the Today show to clear the air.

"We always have the option to say no. We are never forced or told to do something we don't want to do," Gill said.

"Some girls were excited to do those things. In terms of being an escort, that was never a perception that I had. I think that being welcoming to sponsors is different," Bishop said.

The Redskins organization is still looking into it. While that controversy unfolds CBS's Charlie Rose has some new drama of his own.

Three women filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Friday against the former anchor as well as the network. The ladies claim they were victims of unwanted touching and sexual advances when they worked with him.

Two of them even say he tried to force them to have sex with each other. Rose was fired in November after the Washington Post published an investigation into harassment allegations against him.

To this day, he and the network both deny the charges.