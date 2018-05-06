Disruptive Eruption: Residents struggle after Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU, HI-- For some families in Hawaii, life is exploding right before their eyes.

It started Thursday with the first eruption of the Kilauea Volcano, followed by a magnitude 6.9 magnitude quake Friday.

At least eight volcanic vents have opened in the earth in the Leilani Estates neighborhood. For some, this kind of disruption could flip their lives upside down.

"It's hard to think about my future, my work, my job. Am I going to move and I have to move somewhere else on the island? Well this might be forever changed," resident Steve Gebbie said.

About 1,700 people that live in the neighborhood have been evacuated. Tensions are rising after only a few residents are being let past roadblocks to get to their homes. Others are worried and frustrated.

That anxiety comes from not knowing if their homes are salvageable or if new lava breakouts - or earthquakes are expected.

"I'm a blue-collared man and I worked for my house and now my house might be gone. So, that's just devastating," Gebbie said.

The American Red Cross has expanded services at the Leilani Estatesat the Pahoa Family and Community Center.

While the temporary shelter is welcomed, there's no place like home.