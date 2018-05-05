Check, please: NRA calls to boycott Dallas restaurant over receipt message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-With so many racially inappropriate messages on receipts lately, one Dallas restaurant is sharing a different message with their customers.

Earlier this week, Ellen's printed this message on their receipts, initially stating they supported reasonable and effective gun regulations.

But with the NRA in Dallas this weekend, the message didn't sit well with some folks.

"I just think businesses should actually stay out of public business and should just focus on selling their merchandise," said one man.

"It's their right to do that it's their business and I have no problem with that and it's my choice to go there or not and I can vote with my wallet," said one NRA member.

Prompting the NRA to tweet out a message of their own: a call to boycott one of Dallas' most popular brunch spots.

With the message now viral, Ellen's took to Facebook to clear up and confusion and update their message saying "proceeds will be donated to organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations that protect citizens' 2nd Amendment rights..."

They also added that they not only support the constitution but the 2nd Amendment and like the NRA support finding solutions to senseless killings.

Chicken and waffles with a side of policy anyone?

No matter which side of the gun debate you land on, you might just end up saying check, please.