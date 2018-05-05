BREAKING: Gunman on the loose after a shooting at Cici’s in Garland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- A man has died and a gunman is on the loose after opening fire at a Cici's in Garland.

The incident took place around 4P.M. at a Cici's restaurant in the 1000 block of Northwest Highway.

Lt. Pedro Barineau from the Garland Police Department said when authorities rolled up, a Hispanic male victim was laying on the ground after being shot several times. He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter is still at large and is believed to have been driving a blue truck.