The Real Thing? Story claims weed treats Crohn’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With more and more states legalizing medical marijuana, it's no surprise that people are claiming it cures all kinds of medical problems.

This story going around on social media says "Smoking marijuana causes `complete remission' of Crohn's Disease, no side effects, new study shows."

We found it on a site called "UR Health Guide," but a lot of sites have picked it up.

First: a little anatomy lesson. The Mayo Clinic says Crohn's Disease causes inflammation of your digestive tract. Their article even includes a nice picture of the human colon.

So what's the picture with the story from "UR Health Guide? Those are lungs. Oops.

We decided to check out URHealthGuide.com. The site was just created last year and they keep their registry information private.

So what's real?

Well, there was a small study published back in 2013 that found some benefit for some patients, but the study was too small to draw any conclusions.

And a later study found patients could get some short-term relief from their symptoms but were more likely to need surgery later on than people who didn't use pot.

The lesson here: only get your medical information from a source you trust. Your doctor would be a good start.

And if you're just looking for a way to justify your weed habit, stick with the tried and true: glaucoma.

Is there a story on your social media site that doesn't ring true? Tell us about it on our Facebook page so we can check it out.