Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Lyft is giving passengers free rides for Cinco de Mayo. This is part of their 'Sober Rides Texas' pilot program which kicks off tomorrow. The company is partnering up with the Texas Municipal Police Association.

The goal is to reduce drinking and driving across Texas. Lyft has invested $50,000 into the program, hoping to get support from communities across the state.

You can claim your free Lyft ride at lyft.com.