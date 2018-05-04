Granbury High School mourns third student death in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBURY - Students at Granbury High School will be allowed to take the day off from school Friday as they mourn the death of another student -- the third student death this week.

A student died outside of the school Wednesday. The school district says counseling will be provided for students who need it. The cause of death is still unknown.

School officials say the incident is not related to the one earlier this week, where students Oscar Rios and Julio Espinosa-Guerrero drowned while swimming in a lake near Glen Rose, just southwest of Fort Worth.