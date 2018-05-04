Fort Worth police release new photos in attack of 13-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Police have released new information in the 13-year-old girl assault incident that happened two weeks ago in Fort Worth.

Take a look at the newly-released photos in the video. Police are looking for this man on your screen; he is being considered as a person of interest. He is not being called a suspect. Police believe he is driving a white Mazda Tribute, like the one in the video.

They also believe he is the same man in video released earlier in the investigation. Police say the 13-year-old student was walking to her bus stop when a man physically attacked her. She was able to get away and make it to her stop, where the bus driver called 911. Police are saying she is still in critical condition and unable to speak.

If you recognize the man, contact Fort Worth police.