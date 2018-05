Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS --President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence came to Dallas on Friday the the National Riffle Association Convention.

We;ve heard from those heading to the NRA Convention, and we've heard from those who are protesting outside the convention.

However, have we listened to the over a million others in Dallas who are trying to earn a living, pay for healthcare, or raise a family?

NewsFix asked a dozen people in Dallas what they would say to President Trump if they could.