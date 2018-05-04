Dallas Zoo names baby giraffe after Jason Witten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-What do this adorable baby giraffe and newly retired Cowboy Jason Witten have in common?

Well, they now share a name.

The Dallas Zoo has named their newest member of the giraffe family Witten, in honor of number 82's legacy.

And forget about the Hall of Fame, we think this honor is at the top of the list.

Born on April 25th, baby Witten's stats could land him on the football field, standing tall at 5’9 and 130 pounds we're sure he'll be ready to play some ball in his yard pretty soon.

Hey you might not be able to see Witten every Sunday, but you could always visit his namesake at the zoo!