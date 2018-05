Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas stars have a new head coach.

they introduced Jim Montgomery as the new man in charge Friday.

Montgomery comes from the University of Denver where he coached the men's ice hockey team for five years, leading them to a national championship in 2017.

He's a rookie head coach in the NHL, but if you look at his coaching career in college and in the minors, all he did was win. And, there's no doubt, stars fans would like to see that continue.