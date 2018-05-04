Class Act: He founded his school’s feminist club!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erick Salazar is a champion for equal rights for everyone and that's what makes him our Class Act of the week.

Erick is a senior at Bryan Adams High School where as a sophomore he started the schools first feminist club.

"Wow. It's 2018 and we're still dealing with this kind of problem," he said. We're still dealing with equality. We're still dealing with so many issues that make us think 'Well, what are we doing? How can we make it better?'"

Erick and his family just moved to North Texas from Mexico three years ago.

In addition to the feminist club, he loves art, making things, and reading.

And he's already got his sites set on helping people understand each other... and get along.

I am looking forward to studying international relations and global studies," he said. "I'm just very grateful for everything that's going on and everything that's happening to me and my family."

