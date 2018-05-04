Chew on This: Jasper’s features menu items that are summer body approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON – Things are finally heating up in the metroplex, which means instead of grubbing on heavy meats, folks are flocking to lighter options like seafood and fish. And despite being known for things like ribs and steak – Jasper's has you covered.

We visited the Richardson location to check out what Chef Michael Harp had cooking up – starting with the oysters, which come straight outta the Texas Gulf.

Then there's the crab cakes – seared to perfection and finished with slaw and cheese.

Chew on This – Jasper's is offering the hearth smoked salmon, fresh out of the Bay of Fundy in Canada.

"One thing why we like to choose the Bay of Fundy salmon is the Bay of Fundy actually has the largest title range in the world," chef Harp told Newsfix. "It naturally flushes the bay out. So, it creates a really nice clean water and environment for the salmon to thrive in."

The dish is finished with a beurre blanc sauce and served with whipped potatoes and roasted root veggies.

Whether you go to Jasper's for something hearty – or some a little lighter – just know your taste buds will be happy!