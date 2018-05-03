Tiger found at Texas border gets care at zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tiger cub found in a duffle bag at the Texas-Mexico border is doing much better after veterinarians at a nearby zoo sprang into action.

Border patrol agents were responding to a call when a group of men dropped a bag and took off. Agents rushed the little guy to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

He was out cold, but alive.

The tiger is much better thanks to a team of vets. The next step will be finding him a more permanent home but don't get any ideas.

While he sure is adorable, the zoo wants to remind people tigers aren't pets.

As wild as all of this is, it's not a first for the zoo. Vets there have cared for twelve tigers confiscated by authorities in the last ten years. So at this point, it's just in their nature.