Texas Musicians Museum ordered to vacate premises!

IRVING -- After a three year stint the Texas musicians museum is saying good bye to the city of Irving!

"We are actually got put in a situation of doing a very hastily and last move out of here," Thomas Kreason, Director & Founder said.

That's because the museum received a 24 hour notice to vacate the premises due to lack of rent payment.

"The agents of the city will be coming into the building which our attorney says the code for they are going to lock you out."

But, according to Thomas Kreason, its all a misunderstanding.

"We worked out up kind of a deal with them that we did events, so many events per year, and in an exchange for that we would get rebate on our rent."

And now they are getting the boot.

"It finally came to head this last fall when they sent us a letter of default after we had created three events and we were working on our other two and we kept asking please talk to us lets it down and talk lets try to defined these terms lets do something no response," Kreason said.

The City of Irving sent out a statement saying:

"The city has not received any payments in Lease Year 3, which began August 2017. The nonpayment of rent by TEXAS MUSICIANS MUSEUM constitutes an event of default pursuant to the Lease."

But not all things have a sad ending. While NewsFix was conducting our interview, a man came in with some news for Kreason.

"He heard about our fight with the city they have a large mall in Fort Worth and they want us there, not like Irving who doesn't want us there," Kreason said.

"We are trying to accommodate the museum," Boxer Property's Alexander Renwick said. "This is not for financial gain but to help Thomas and the museum."

Well folks, just like Kreason, you lose some but you also win some!

