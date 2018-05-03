Ruff Life: Make those dreary days go away and bring home Rainey!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- If you're trying to get fit, this dog might be it!

"Rainey is a young pup who gets excited easily," said Laura Puig from Dallas Pets Alive!. "This girl is strong and healthy, and needs lots of exercise. So if you're looking for a running buddy, this girl is it."

Dallas Pet's Alive! scooped up this hyper pup last year after she was found wandering as a stray. Now that she's been fostered out, she's ready to find some toys and have fun!

"Rainey is super athletic," Puig said. "She will chase any ball at any time and won't give up."

Rainey can get a little excited when she sees dogs she doesn't know, but word on the street is, she's quite the scholar.

"Rainey is house broken, crate trained, and will rest quietly in her crate when you're not home," Puig said.

So if you're looking to turn 'Rainey' days into a good thing, come pick this cute girl up!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.