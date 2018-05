Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have some frozen chicken in your freezer with a label that looks like this, you need to throw it out now! The chicken may be infected with salmonella.

The Texas Department of State Health Services made the announcement Tuesday, saying the chicken packages from Texas All Grass-Fed have been distributed throughout the Dallas area and are being recalled because they were not properly decontaminated.

The Texas DSHS is asking people to throw the chicken package or return them to the seller.