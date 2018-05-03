Mother Nature’s Wrath: Mayfest delayed by morning thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH-- Happy Mayfest Day! But it looks like Mother Nature didn't get her invite...

After some heavy storms swept through our area this morning, Trinity Park was left with some flooding and damage.

"Considering the amount of rain, the extent of the damage is very very minor," said Mayfest representative Carrie Cappel.

As the saying goes, Mayfest must go on!

"We're 46 years old and over the past 46 years, we've raised $7.4 million," Cappel said. "A little rain is not going to stop us."

Mayfest is no stranger to a little bad luck, in the past, they've had to shut down for storms, and even the bird flu.

But this year, they just needed to delay the opening for a few hours before the turn up could begin!

"We've had a significant amount of rain, so I would not wear my nicest shoes," Cappel said. "You may want to consider some rain boots or tennis shoes, but a large portion of the festival grounds are cemented, so that's not a concern."

Get your rain coat on and grab a funnel cake!