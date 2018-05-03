Jason Witten hangs up the pads after 15 seasons in the NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- After a weekend of reflection, Jason Witten has decided to hang up the pads. The all-pro tight end of 15 years is retiring.

“After much self-reflection, prayer, and faith, today I have decided that the time has come for me to pass the torch to the next generation of Dallas Cowboys and retire from the National Football League,” said Witten while choking back tears. “To all the Dallas Cowboys fans around the world, for 15 years I tried to represent you the right way. Bring you joy. Win you a championship. And while I leave today falling short of that mark, I hope that along the way I made you proud to be a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Witten will leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in a whole boatload of categories including games played, receptions, and receiving yards. Not only that, but he's got the fourth most receptions in NFL history only behind the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Gonzalez and Jerry Rice.

So what's next for him? Well, it's said he's been in talks with several networks and that isn't all that uncommon for former Cowboys.

Just look to Tony Romo, who quickly became one of the premiere color commentators on CBS after his retirement. And then there is Troy Aikman, who has been the top guy at Fox Sports for years.

Whatever he does, much like his NFL career, you can bet he’ll be one of the best at it.

“I was never the most talented. Never the flashiest. I relied on grit. Other players might have been more talented, but I can assure you: no one was gonna outwork me,” said Witten.

Enjoy retirement Witten. There’s no doubt you’ll be missed on the field.