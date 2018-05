Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth is honoring our fallen heroes with a police and firefighter memorial.

It's located on Seventh Street and features a bronze firefighter, a police officer, and a riderless horse. Visitors who want to pay their respects can also visit the nearby walls, which list names of all who've died in the line of duty.

The memorial has become a reality thanks to donations from the entire Fort Worth community.