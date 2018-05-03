Former Redskins Cheerleaders accuse team of “pimping them out”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COSTA RICA-- The Washington Redskins might have taken heat after a failed season.

But it's their cheerleaders who are giving heat after five former cheerleaders are accusing the team of "pimping them out"

They claim it all took place in beautiful Costa Rica as the ladies arrived for their annual calendar photo shoot but that quickly turned into the trip from hell. According to some of the cheerleaders, they were asked to pose topless or in body paint while male sponsors for the team looked on.

Afterward, they claim nine of the cheerleaders were chosen to serve as personal escorts for the guys at a nightclub. Although uncomfortable for the ladies, they say the arrangement did not include sex.

"They weren`t putting a gun to our heads, but it was mandatory for us to go," one cheerleader said .

The Redskins have released a statement saying:

"We are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious we take all these allegations. We are proud of these women and support them during this time. We will continue to take all necessary measures to create a safe and respectful work environment."

They say team work makes the dream work but for these Redskins cheerleaders it seems like their team is letting them down.