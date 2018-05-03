Dallas NRA convention to bring 80,000 attendants, President Trump, and multiple protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It`s check-in time for those heading to the NRA Convention in Downtown Dallas.

One NRA member tells us he is going to the convention because he is concerned about gun control. "My right to own a gun I guess you`d want to say, for protection and hunting," he says.

Another man came to Dallas all the way from Canada. He says he came for second amendment rights, "In Canada we are losing ours, very quickly!"

Meanwhile, those who are protesting are getting ready. "NRA, President Trump, we are going to shut you down!" says Jeff Hood with the Next Generation Action Network.

Friday, President Trump and Vice President Pence will be speaking at the convention.

"They must have forgotten the old adage about loving their neighbor as their self, how can you love your neighbor as yourself and keep supplying guns to their neighborhood," says Hood.

Police are anticipating numerous protests throughout the weekend. They say they`ll take action against any criminal activity.

"Everyone that participates, we are not here to go back and forth with counter protesters," says President and founder of NextGen, Dominique R. Alexander.

Those attending the NRA Convention say they were expecting protesters.

"Well, if you don`t want to support the constitution, well, that`s what we live by," says one NRA member.

With those, some counter-protesters, and 80,0000 people attending the convention... for the rest of y'all, it may be the place to avoid this weekend.