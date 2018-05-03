Dallas man added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offenders

DALLAS – This Dallas man was just added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

His name is Billy Don Urango. He’s wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. According to Texas DPS, Urango was convicted in 2010 for sexual assault charges involving an 11-year-old boy.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Dallas, but has ties to Bedford and Watuaga, both in Tarrant County. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

You can submit a tip to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Confidential Web Tip Information System.