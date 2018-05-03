Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from the Academy

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski are no longer members of one of Hollywood’s most important organizations.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Academy Awards, has voted to expel the actor and director from its membership, according to a statement from the organization which cited its conduct standards.

“The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity,” a statement from the Academy read.

Cosby was found guilty last week on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Although he is more strongly associated with television, Cosby was a long-time member of the Academy for his work in film but never won an Oscar.

He has starred in more than a dozen movies since the early ’70s, including “Jack,” “The Meteor Man” and “Fat Albert.”

Polanski fled the US in 1978 after being charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. He has continued filmmaking in Europe. He won the Oscar in 2003 for directing the World War II drama “The Pianist.”

Related: Camille Cosby says her husband is a victim of mob justice

Since producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy in October, following allegations of sexual misconduct that Weinstein has denied, the group received criticism by some in Hollywood for not taking similar action with Polanski.

No additional information was immediately available about the pair being expelled from the Academy.

Separately Thursday, members of the American Advertising Federation’s (AFF), a trade organization that recognizes professional achievements in the advertising industry, voted to rescind Cosby’s induction into the Advertising Hall of Fame. The group also rescinded Cosby’s President’s Award, which was presented to him at the time of his 2011 induction.

According to the AFF, this is the first time members have voted to rescind an induction or award in its 69-year-history.

CNN has reached out to Cosby’s representatives for comment.