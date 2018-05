Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - The University of North Texas is announcing plans for a new campus in Frisco. The branch will be a part of the university, but could grow into a free- standing university someday.

Note that the campus will be designed to to serve no more than 5,000 students. UNT is set to begin construction on its new Frisco campus by March of 2022. The new addition to the Mean Green education system will be located on Preston Road, near the Dallas North Tollway.