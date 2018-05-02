NRA National Convention to include greatest lost treasure in US history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - As you'd expect, most of the hundreds of vendors at the NRA's 2018 annual convention focus on firearms. But this year, there will be something a whole lot more valuable -- gold!

And not just ANY gold -- but gold from what's considered the greatest lost treasure in US history. It's from the California Gold Rush loot that sank off the coast of South Carolina in 1857 when the ship carrying it went down in a hurricane.

You can actually buy it, but a pinch will cost you around $100. Larger amounts are available for $7,000 to $50,000.