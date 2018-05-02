Morning Hope: Genesis Women’s Shelter has long history of helping abuse victims start over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - For 35 years, Genesis Women's Shelter has been helping women with their first steps after leaving an abusive relationship. Genesis has been providing safety, shelter, counseling, and even legal representation to women who find themselves in a life or death situation.

"Domestic violence knows no boundaries. It happens in very affluent parts of our city, it happens in very poor parts of our city. It happens to all ethnicities and all faith communities," Genesis Women's Shelter Executive Director Jan Langbein said.

Genesis has saved the lives of women who feel hopleless by giving them the love, compasion and kindness they deserve. You can always help these women by cleaning out your closets and bringing things to Genesis' benefit thrift store and help someone else start over.

There are several ways to get involved at GenesisShelter.org. You can volunteer or donate items such as gift cards, toiletries, snacks and more.