IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Kanye tells TMZ slavery was a choice

LOS ANGELES, CA — Yes, Kanye’s still making headlines!
This time, he’s getting major heat for what he said in an interview with TMZ.
It all started when Kanye said, “You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice! Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?”
Kanye may have been laughing, but no one else was! One employee showed him no mercy.
Things got loud when TMZ employee Van Lathan said, “The rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.”
Kanye tried to save face on Twitter saying, “To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled when put on a boat by free will…My point is for us to have stayed in that position, even though the numbers were on our side, means that we were mentally enslaved.”
Those tweets have since been deleted.
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice started trending after all the drama. Some serious:
Others went meme crazy!
Even Will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas chimed in.
Hey, unlike Taylor Swift, at least Yeezy let the guy finish!