IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Kanye tells TMZ slavery was a choice

LOS ANGELES, CA — Yes, Kanye’s still making headlines!

This time, he’s getting major heat for what he said in an interview with TMZ.

TMZ Live: The Full Kanye West Episode https://t.co/wKBNeJP3l2 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018

It all started when Kanye said, “You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice! Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?”

Kanye may have been laughing, but no one else was! One employee showed him no mercy.

Things got loud when TMZ employee Van Lathan said, “The rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.”

Kanye tried to save face on Twitter saying, “To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled when put on a boat by free will…My point is for us to have stayed in that position, even though the numbers were on our side, means that we were mentally enslaved.”

Those tweets have since been deleted.

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice started trending after all the drama. Some serious:

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice there would be no need for these chains. pic.twitter.com/wuShEGFgSK — keron miller (@norek_miller) May 2, 2018

Others went meme crazy!

When massa’s trying to call you in on your one day off #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/t5HEwn8rjk — Jakki Montgomery (@aceOfspadez19) May 2, 2018

When massa catches me clocking out and ask me to stay longer #IfSlaveryWasAChoice Me: pic.twitter.com/4UA0Wf9wU2 — Yung Gena (@lowkey_gio) May 2, 2018

When massa asks if i can work overtime #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/GknHNiDzuZ — Ekine Ibiso (@I_am_IVE) May 2, 2018

Even Will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas chimed in.

A choice is when there are options… Please tell me the options our ancestors had??? Enlighten me please… https://t.co/HZOhl3So4n — will.i.am (@iamwill) May 2, 2018

Hey, unlike Taylor Swift, at least Yeezy let the guy finish!